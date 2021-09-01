COVID-19 Update for 2021 NASGW Expo

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- After last week’s cancelation of the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, questions are increasing on whether NASGW will cancel the Expo. Contrary to NRA’s decision, we are absolutely moving forward with our Expo and have no plans to cancel our event.

The NASGW Expo is a much smaller, member-only event and since it is not open to the public, we have the ability to follow the highest of safety standards and precautions.

Individual hand sanitizers will be provided to all attendees at registration, as well as hand sanitizer stations that are conveniently located all around the convention center. The Greater Columbus Convention Center has a comprehensive cleaning and safety protocol in place. For details please see Greater Columbus Convention Center Reactivation Strategy – Greater Columbus Convention Center (columbusconventions.com).

Over the course of the coming weeks, you may hear from time to time that companies have decided not to participate in the Expo. That is their decision and we respect it, as they have to do what’s necessary for their company and employees. At this time, however, the show remains nearly sold out and unless something changes dramatically in Ohio where we would be prohibited by state health officials from hosting the show, we do intend to gather in Columbus as planned.

Currently, the GCCC is requiring masks to be worn indoors, by all individuals whether vaccinated or not. We will be following CDC-recommended guidelines that are in place in Columbus, Ohio during our stay.

We look forward to seeing you there.

