Ammo Deals: 6 Magpul PMAGS & 180 Rounds of PMC Bronze 223Rem 55Grain FMJ $149.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Trueshotgunclub.com with a package sale on 6 Magpul PMAGS magazines & 180 Rounds of PMC Bronze 223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ ammunition for $149.99.

6 Magpul PMAGS & 180 Rounds of PMC Bronze 223Rem 55Grain FMJ $149.99 Magpul brand new PMAGs are a lightweight 223 Remington AR15/M16 compatible magazine. They feature an advanced impact resistant polymer construction and an easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction from pouches. The PMAG 30 utilizes a resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and an anti tilt, self lubricating follower for increased reliability. This current revision has been updated with a new body ribbing design which allows for better compatibility with aftermarket mag couplers and a new follower which provides even smoother loading with military stripper clips. PMC 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) 55 Grain Full Metal Jacket is ideal for Range shooting. This 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) ammunition from PMC is factory new ammo that is non-corrosive and reloadable with a brass case and boxer primer. Available at True Shot Gun Club online at cheap, discount prices. PMC 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) 55 Grain Full Metal Jacket is designed to the highest quality standards.

