A Christian’s Duty To Defend with Lloyd Bailey ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP317 A Christian’s Duty To Defend with Lloyd Bailey.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Our guest today is Lloyd Bailey. Lloyd is the Armed Lutheran, host of “Armed Lutheran Radio,” a weekly podcast about faith, firearms, and freedom.

He is also the editor of the newly released book, “Duty to Defend”.

1) Why is the “duty to defend” such a difficult concept for both Christians and people of other Faiths?

2) You have some powerhouse voices who wrote contributions in this book. Was there one in particular that you felt would lend extra credence to your work?

3) In our current world, the division is everywhere. Christ himself said, all those 2,000 years ago that chaff and wheat would be separated, and that he knew he was part of that sifting and sorting. He actually said in the Gospels that a family member would turn against a family member. How do we, as Christians, interpret and square a duty to defend with a duty to become separate from those who are of and in the World?

4) How were guns viewed in the household you were raised in? Were you raised with firearms?

