AAC Announces Relaunch of Renowned Suppressor Brand

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Advanced Armament Corporation, known as “The Silent Authority” and the pioneering leader in firearm sound suppression since 1994, has just announced a major organizational relaunch and restructure of this trusted suppressor brand. This brand initiative represents a fresh, new chapter for the organization and its loyal consumers, as well as for the advancement of firearm suppressor technology, service, and innovation in the military, law enforcement, and civilian markets.

JJE Capital Holdings, which owns several brands in the shooting and outdoor industries, recently purchased Advanced Armament Corporation with the mission to strengthen the brand and to reaffirm its dedication to customer support while building on its core strengths of producing reliable, premium-performance suppressors for the modern military warfighter, defense professionals, and shooting enthusiasts across the nation. To maintain brand continuity and to ensure forward engineering and customer service under the newly established Advanced Armament Company brand, AAC will be staffed with a deep bench of suppressor industry professionals and AAC alumni, including Senior Program Manager Ben Bachmeier.

“We are fortunate to have acquired the former Advanced Armament Corporation intellectual property and brand name,” said Bachmeier, “this has given us the opportunity to start fresh with people who have been involved with and have been passionate about this brand for a long time, including myself. It is my intention to take care of the people that have, over the years, helped propel the AAC brand to its leading position in the industry.”

With the establishment of the new Advanced Armament Company comes a renewed commitment to quality manufacturing and attention to customer needs. AAC will provide service and repair of all legacy suppressors from the Advanced Armament Corporation brand and provide a new Lifetime Warranty for all new suppressors manufactured under the relaunched Advanced Armament Company brand.

As part of the brand relaunch, AAC will be updating its website in the coming months and standing up a new Customer Service Center at its corporate and operational headquarters in Huntsville, AL.

“The consumer is our main focus,” Bachmeier continued, “whether it is servicing current AAC products already in the field or developing new products based on what our customers need for their specific professional, competitive, or recreational shooting endeavors. And to our existing customers, we want to say that AAC hears you and we are going to do everything we can to take care of you…now and into the future.”

For more information on AAC’s current line of professional-grade centerfire rifle and pistol suppressors or to learn more about purchasing a suppressor through AAC, visit Advanced-Armament.com.

About AAC

Advanced Armament Company (AAC) is a US-based manufacturer of premium firearm sound suppressors for a broad range of applications, including military, law enforcement, and civilian use. Since 1994, AAC has lead the industry in developing sound suppression systems for defense, competition, and sporting missions. AAC suppressors are made in the USA at the company’s corporate and manufacturing headquarters in Huntsville, AL. Advanced-Armament.com