U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Gwinnett Stripers and Academy Sports + Outdoors just gave an extra reason to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by donating a combined total of $12,000 to benefit fisheries management, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). The donation was made possible from an auction of 30 Gwinnett Stripers jerseys after a recent game.

“We are grateful for the continued support of community partners like Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Gwinnett Stripers,” said Ted Will, WRD Director. “The generosity of this donation enables the Wildlife Resources Division to make great strides with our new Gateway to Fishing Program and further our efforts in conserving and protecting Georgia’s natural resources for years to come.”

You can celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF Day) by planning to attend and participate at any of the FREE scheduled events across the state on Sept. 25, 2021. Events include kids’ fishing events and an Outdoor Adventure Day (at Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County).

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds, and public fishing areas.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all events in the state, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

