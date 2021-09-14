Top Firearm Personalities to Attend the 2021 USCCA Expo

Colion Noir, Tim Kennedy, Kentucky Ballistics, and many more to attend the three-day event.

WEST BEND, Wis. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association is pleased to announce its commitment to moving forward with the 2021 Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo, Oct. 1-3, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event allows attendees to participate in self-defense and training seminars, demonstrations, and to explore hundreds of new products from industry leaders. The event is free for USCCA members and $25 for non-members who pre-register.

“The Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo is the number one destination for American gun owners,” said USCCA President and Founder Tim Schmidt. “The expo is where we come together as responsibly armed Americans and celebrate the successes we have had as a community, and reaffirm our beliefs and the natural-born right to self-defense.”

In addition to training courses, classes, educational tools, and new products, the USCCA has invited Colion Noir, Tim Kennedy, Kentucky Ballistics, AK Guy, Johnny B, Donut Operator, and Guns & Gadgets to the three-day event. These individuals will participate in a wide variety of activities such as holding meet & greets, taking part in the demonstration stages, and live-streaming the event through the USCCA’s broadcast booth.

The six firearms personalities will be available to meet attendees of the expo on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3 2021.

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Colion Noir

Kentucky Ballistics

AK Guy

Johnny B

Donut Operator

Guns & Gadgets

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Tim Kennedy

In addition to meet & greets, one of the expo’s unique features is back with Johnny B taking over the broadcast booth all three days, providing live commentary of the expo and sit-down interviews. Colion Noir will also take his turn at the broadcast booth Saturday afternoon, where he will interview the President and Founder of the USCCA, Tim Schmidt, Donut Operator, and Guns & Gadgets.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Tim Kennedy will take to the Family & Freedom Demo Stage to share his knowledge and experience as a veteran and the commitment to being his family’s first line of defense.

Attendees can expect a mix of new and returning sessions and training activities, all aimed at helping them become responsibly armed citizens.

For a full agenda, exhibitor information, and to register for the 2021 Concealed Carry & Home Defense Expo, please visit usccaexpo.com.

About the USCCA

The US Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during, and after of a lawful act of self-defense. The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners. Learn more about the USCCA at www.uscca.com.