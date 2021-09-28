Barrett Ships First MK22 Order for US Army’s Precision Sniper Rifle Contract

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed the first shipment for the United States Army Precision Sniper Rifle program. The contract, previously awarded in April 2021, consists of the MRAD® (Multi-Role Adaptive Design) MK22™ MOD 0 rifle paired with a Leupold & Stevens Mark 5 HD scope and sniper-accessory kit.

“We are pleased to have passed all preliminary program requirements and to now begin delivery of the MK22™ rifle system to the Army soldiers.” said Joel Miller, Barrett’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Designed with precision and modularity in mind, the MK22™ provides even greater flexibility within the highly successful MRAD® rifle platform. This multi-caliber bolt action sniper rifle is capable of converting between 7.62x51mm, .300 Norma Magnum and .338 Norma Magnum calibers, based on the mission.

