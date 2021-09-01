Based on a John Browning’s Iconic Design, EAA Debuts Girsan MC P35 Pistol

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – EAA Corp., importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, in conjunction with their partner, Girsan, are pleased to bring one of the most recognizable pistol designs back into production with the new MC P35 single-action, semi-automatic 9mm pistol.

Made with serious respect for the original Browning Hi-Power® pistol design, EAA’s MC P35 pays homage to one of the most widely used military handguns in the world, with its classic styling. Built on a steel frame and slide in a black matte finish, the MC P35 boasts a 15+1 capacity in a staggered column magazine. Originally designed as a military pistol, the Hi-Power® necessitated extreme accuracy and the Girsan MC P35 does not disappoint. The short recoil 9mm, 4 5/8” barrel, along with the slide, allow for quick second shot resets, getting the shooter on target faster. The rear sight is a windage drift adjustable sight and the front is a dovetail sight. The traditional slim trigger allows for a short trigger reset and is accessible even while wearing gloves and the serrated ring hammer provides a positive grip while cocking. Enhanced external controls include external extractor, ambidextrous safety, and magazine disconnect safety.

EAA and Girsan bringing back one of the most iconic pistol designs in the world with the Girsan MC P35. MSRP is $528.00.

The Girsan MC P35 Semi-Auto Specifications:

SKU: 390450

Caliber: 9mm

Action: Semi-Auto

Overall Length: 7.75”

Barrel Length: 4.87”

Weight: 1.8 lbs.

Mag Cap.: 15+1

Finish: Black

MSRP: $528.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

