Big Horn Armory Launches Labor Day Special

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce a Labor Day Special for its AR500 rifle. From Sept. 1 – 7, 2021, customers can get their hands on this big-bore AR with $150 off its purchase price. This is the perfect time to get the most powerful AR firearm chambered in 500 Auto Max as rifles are currently fully in stock with immediate delivery available.

The AR500 is the pinnacle of big-bore ARs. It is the only AR that can deliver 4,000 ft./lbs. of energy for amazing terminal performance. Chambered in 500 Auto Max, a rimless 500 S&W Magnum easily obtained and perfect for reloading, the AR500 puts true .500 magnum performance into a premium AR platform. The bold AR design and 500 Auto Max cartridge put an unparalleled amount of power into a pleasant shooting, rapid-firing, versatile rifle. The combination of size, familiar manual-of-arms, available accessories, and energy on target make the AR500 Rifle ready to handle almost any situation.

The 500 Auto Max is incredibly versatile. It can launch projectiles from a speedy 200 grains to a massive, truck-stopping 700 grains in almost any type of bullet imaginable: jacketed soft points, hollow points, monolithic solids, hardcast, and even frangible. The unprecedented range of bullet weight and design make the AR500 suitable for anything from prairie dogs to pachyderms to Peterbilt’s. Factory ammunition for the AR500 is available through Buffalo Bore, Steinel Ammunition, and Underwood Ammunition.

BHA AR500 Rifle Specifications:

Caliber: 500 Auto Max Rate of Twist: 1 in 24 Barrel Length: 18” Muzzle: Threaded with muzzle brake Crown: Recessed Buttstock: Adjustable buttstock Fore-end: M-LOK free float handguard Action Materials: 7075 Aluminum hard anodized Metal Finishes: Hunter black nitride on stainless steel parts Swing Swivel Mounts: Integral rear Overall Length: Varies Weight: 9 lbs. MSRP: $1,999

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.