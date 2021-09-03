Brownells Unveils Exclusive New Rifle During Labor Day Event ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells is partnering with Foxtrot Mike Products for the Gen II FM-15 Zhukov, a new rifle design offered exclusively at Brownells and unveiled during the 2021 Labor Day event at Brownells.com

Brownells Foxtrot Mike Products Gen II FM-15 Zhukov Rifle

Chambered in 223 Wylde, the Gen II FM-15 Zhukov features an upper assembly with a self-contained recoil mechanism using nested springs, allowing the rifle to be fired with the stock folded.

The Gen II FM-15 also has a non-reciprocating charging handle located forward over the barrel, which can be changed to either side, and oriented either up or down depending on the shooter’s preference.

The Zhukov version of the Gen II FM-15 comes complete with AK-47-style Zhukov furniture from Magpul. The lower accepts most standard AR-15 magazines, parts and triggers.

Listed as #100-043-206, the Gen II FM-15 Zhukov retails for $1,049.99 and will be available for pre-orders.

“Brownells is excited to be the source for this exclusive variant of the FM-15 with Magpul Zhukov folding stock,” said Brownells Director of Product Development Paul Levy. “The Foxtrot Mike developed operating system and unique charging handle makes this rifle stand out from a functionality perspective, and provides users an addition to their collection.”

The Brownells Labor Day event landing page is live starting September 2, and the event will last through September 6.

In addition to the FM-15, Brownells will be offering other exclusive firearms, unique product bundles, deals on shipping, and an assortment of lower receivers and parts.

On Friday, Brownells will make available a wide range of Geissele products at special prices not seen in a long time.

To learn more about the FM-15 Zhukov and the other Brownells exclusives, visit the Brownells Labor Day Event page.

About Foxtrot Mike Products

FM Products is here to provide cutting edge products, which utilize the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes, to deliver a product at a great price to hard working American consumers. We cater our products to be feature rich, and the best possible quality, for the majority of U.S. consumers who cant justify the expense of products that cost 2-3 times more. At FM Products we believe that if a company listens to consumers, they will help deliver the best possible product to market. We intend to partner with our customers, to deliver cutting edge, high quality products they want, at a price the majority of Americans can afford.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.