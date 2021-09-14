Bushmaster Firearms Opens Website for Online Gun Sales

Carson City, NV – -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushmaster Firearms has launched our website at www.bushmaster.com with direct sales to customers.

“We are thrilled for our site to be accepting sales on our new products. Bushmaster has a long history as we are proud to continue the tradition of quality, American Made manufacturing,” said Sun Naegele, Bushmaster’s CEO.

The website showcases the company’s wide array of products from our XM15-E2S model to our new DM2S trigger.

Apart from our line of products, our website offers an exclusive Armorers Course to those who fall in our military & law enforcement category, and much more.

About Bushmaster Arms

Bushmaster is a Nevada Corporation focusing on Quality, American Made manufacturing. PROVEN through hard use in competition, and in the woods and prairies of America, Bushmaster has PROVEN itself.

Driven by the spirit of innovation that began more than 48 years ago, using improved engineering, manufacturing techniques, and advanced materials, Bushmaster continues to enhance our products. Our Consistency, Accuracy, and Quality Driven American Made weapons are critical in our overall success.