Bushnell Elite Tactical Continues GAP Grind Title Sponsorship for 2021

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, continues its title sponsorship of the GA Precision/Bushnell “GAP Grind” Pro/Am. Widely known as the largest and most sought-after precision rifle match in the world, the 2021 GAP Grind/Bushnell Pro/Am will be hosted by K&M Precision Rifle Training October 1-3 at the K&M Shooting Complex in Finger, Tennessee.

During this year’s competition, Bushnell will be debuting new 2021 Elite Tactical optics and will have multiple staff members and team shooters on-site throughout the match. As a bonus, attendees at this year’s competition will have the opportunity to get hands-on with new Elite Tactical riflescopes at two side stages before the main match.

In partnership with GA Precision and Daniel Defense, new Elite Tactical DMR3 and XRS3 riflescopes will be available for attendees to test out on both centerfire and rimfire rifles. The newly released XRS3 6-36×56 FFP and DMR3 3.5-21×50 FFP scopes feature the most advanced Elite Tactical optical system ever. Both the DMR3 and XRS3 come with a high magnification ED Prime objective, as well as fully multi-coated elements, EXO Barrier protection, and a proprietary G4P reticle with a new reticle element coating. The new coating pushes the limits of the ultrawideband coating system by increasing light transmission by nearly 2% over previous designs. The culmination of these improvements delivers state-of-the-art optical performance in an already proven, durable, and repeatable package.

Bushnell will also debut other recently introduced products during the event including the new Fusion X rangefinding binoculars and Elite Tactical LMSS2 spotting scope. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Bushnell booth to see the latest in new products as well as speak with factory representatives.

For more information on Bushnell Elite Tactical or to see their full lineup of optics, visit Bushnell.com . For additional information on the GAP Grind, go to kmprecisionrifletraining.com .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.