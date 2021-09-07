Defending Family, Friends, and Co-workers – Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (20-minute audio)

You’re walking in front of a movie theater with your friend on a weekday evening. A stranger stops you. The stranger tells you to hand everything over. He points his gun at you and your friend.

You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed tonight. You wait for the right time. You present your weapon and shoot your attacker several times. He drops his gun and tries to turn away. You and your friend move back toward the theater and call the police. You stay near the scene of the attack. When they arrive, you identify yourself to the police. Emergency medical services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You and your friend give a statement to the police.

You’re asleep on a weekday morning. It is an hour after midnight when you’re startled awake by a crashing sound at your front door. You get out of bed, grab your gun, and tell your children to stay in their room. You move toward the sound. The intruder breaks down your door and rushes inside. You shoot him several times. Now the intruder turns and runs. You stop shooting. You call 911.

Police find your intruder on the front lawn. EMS takes the intruder to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say that two occupants shot at the intruder, but that yours were the only shots that hit their target. You give a statement to the police when they arrive.

It is three in the morning when your house alarm wakes you up. You have a video camera and motion alarm at your front door. You see the pictures of four men wearing masks and carrying guns. You get your gun and get behind a corner with a view of your front door. A second later, four men kick in your door and run inside with their guns out. You shoot them, and the four men turn around and run.

You have video pictures of them running away and driving away. You call the police and give them the video.

The barbershop opened 7 hours ago. It is mid-afternoon on Saturday when a customer comes back to your shop. This customer is angry. The news article doesn’t say if the customer is mad at one of the other customers, or at the staff. Whatever the reason, this customer takes a gun from his pocket and points it at the customers, at the employees, and he threatens them.

You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed. You wait your turn and then present your firearm. You shoot the attacker. He falls down and drops his gun. The customers and staff dive on the attacker to hold him down and keep him from picking up the gun again. You call 911.

EMS takes your attacker to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound to his hip. You give a brief statement to the police.

