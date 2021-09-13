Defending Roommates, Relatives, & Friends -Self-Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Michael Woodland joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (17-minute audio)

It is almost midnight when you hear your roommates call out. Someone is trying to get into the house. They heard someone at the windows and at the back door. You get your gun. A few seconds later, a stranger kicks through the front door. He rushes in and you try to push him back outside. He fights you. You shoot your attacker until he stops.

You back up and call 911. You put your gun away. EMS tries to life-flight your attacker to the hospital, but bad weather keeps the aircraft on the ground. You and your roommates give a statement to the police. Your attacker is transported to the hospital where he dies.

In the news article, you notice that your attacker already has a mugshot.

You hear banging on the front door. You get up. It is 3 am Sunday morning and your aunt is already up to answer the door. It is your 28-year-old cousin at the door. Your cousin has mental problems. Your aunt won’t let him inside. He gets angry. He grabs your aunt and hits her in the head. He throws her to the ground and hits her in the head again. He kicks her head and stomps on her.

You grab a gun and shoot her attacker until he stops. He turns and runs outside. You drop the gun and call 911. Now, you put the gun away so the other kids don’t get it. Police arrive and you say your aunt needs help.

EMS finds your cousin down the street. They take him to the hospital where he died. Your aunt wishes your cousin took his medications like he was supposed to. You talk to the police.

You’re a teenager.

There are a lot of people on the street. It is the middle of the afternoon when a man in his twenties starts shooting at the crowd and at you. You own a gun. You have your New York Concealed Carry License. You shoot back. Your attacker stops shooting and so do you. You call 911.

Emergency Medical Services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You manage the property for the owner. You give a brief statement to the police.

The county district attorney said you saved several lives by shooting back.

You are away from home when your security alarm goes off. It gives you a text saying the front door was open and there was movement inside your house. You drive back home. It is about 5pm when you drive up. You see someone carrying things out of your house. You pull up and confront the intruder, you call 911. The burglar swings at you with a metal pipe. You duck and draw your firearm. You shoot your attacker. He stops fighting with you. You back up and tell 911 what happened.

EMS transports your attacker to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. You give a brief statement to the police. You contact your lawyer.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.