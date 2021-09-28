EOTECH .300 Blackout HWS with Ballistic Reticle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The .300 Blackout is an exceptional intermediate cartridge born from special operations’ demands for superior performance over the 5.56 NATO while still using familiar weapon systems. The .300 Blackout delivers flatter trajectories and excellent terminal ballistics with supersonic ammunition or a quiet yet powerful option with subsonic rounds. EOTECH has developed a cartridge-specific optic that maximizes this versatile round.

The EOTECH XPS2-300™ HWS works with both ammo types thanks to a specially calibrated, two-dot ballistic drop reticle. It allows zeroing for both subsonic and supersonic .300 Blackout rounds using the same reticle for instant access to both zeros where and when needed. The XPS2-300 model features a laser-etched ballistic drop diagram on the housing, which provides a quick reference for subsonic and supersonic ammunition drop data.

At only 3.8-inches long and a mere 9-ounces, shooters will love EOTECH’s shortest and lightest HWS sight. Its compact profile pairs perfectly on short-barreled weapon systems such as those used on some .300 Blackout rifles. A single CR123 battery powers the sight, adding to its sleek design. The XPS2-300’s small footprint leaves ample rail space for rear iron sights or magnifiers, making it a go-to mission adaptable holographic weapons system.

The XPS2-300 includes a waterproof housing, long battery life, and 20 daylight brightness settings. User-friendly features like auto battery check and auto shutdown ensure the sight powers up when needed and the large 68MOA ring and (2) 1MOA aiming dots offer uncompromising speed and precision for critical shot placement.

Like all EOTECH products, the XPS2-300 is rugged and reliable. The waterproof, fog-proof, battle-tested sight works even if the sight window breaks or becomes partially obstructed. The EOTECH HWS XPS2 is proudly made in the USA and is backed by EOTECH’s 10-year Prestige Warranty.

EOTECH XPS2-300 Blackout Features

Two-dot ballistic drop reticle for both subsonic and supersonic ammunition

Durable housing

Laser-etched hood with custom “300 BLK” logo and ballistic drop data

Lightweight and compact

Long battery life

EOTECH XPS2-300 Blackout Specifications

L x W x H: 3.8″ x 2.1″ x 2.5″ (96.5 x 53.3 x 63.5 mm)

Weight: 9.0 oz (255g)

Water Resistant: 10ft. (3m) depth

Mount: 1″ Weaver or MIL-STD-1913 rail

Windage & Elevation Adjustment: 0.5 MOA per click

Brightness: 20 daylight settings (non-night vision compatible)

Power Source: 1 x CR123 battery

Battery Life: 1,000 continuous hours at nominal setting 12 at room temperature

Country of Origin: Made in the USA

Included in the Box

HWS XPS2-300™

Quick-Start Guide

Warranty Card

CR123 Battery

Protective Case

MSRP: $585.00

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures, and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributes Vudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTech’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTech Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users. Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM