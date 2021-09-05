Fighting Anti-Red Flag Laws with OK State Rep. Jay Steagall ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP337 Anti-Red Flag Laws with OK State Rep. Jay Steagall.
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Our guest today is OK State Representative Jay Steagall. Representative Steagall serves House District 43 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Representative Steagall also owns & operates a gun store, and served our country as a senior KC-135 pilot in the US Air Force Reserves.
With extensive experience defending this country through his military service, and now owning and operating a local gun shop, Jay considers himself a fearless defender of our Constitutional rights.
His strong belief that without the Second Amendment, we would be ill-equipped to defend the rest of the Bill of Rights is one shared by our Founding Fathers.
1) What is the current status of Gun Rights in your home state of Oklahoma?
2) You had a big hand in the passing of the SB1081 – the Anti-Red Flag Gun Laws Bill signed into law in May 2020 by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. How can you encourage other states to do the same?
2) You have clearly lived a life dedicated to Service. First the Military and now in public office. Talk to us about your time in the Military.
3) Talk so us about the Cuba resolution.
Dr. Shiva showed the world at the symposium how your favorite officials are linked directly to social media so they can directly silence your dissent on-line which is a proven DHS program and those are exactly the same officials publicly interrogating the opertors of big tech for silencing dissent. This is proven fact which proves how Americans are so easily played by these Hollywood actors you think are representing you. It’s all staged folks. That is why the fake government will not repeal Section 230 and that is why Trump is suing on his own behalf as a citizen to… Read more »
Fed Flag and Red Flag have sponsors most people don’t want to admit because it tarnishes that little bubble in which they try to exist inside of but I have watched republicans long enough to see them go for gun control once they win the election then as they begin nearing the next election they are quite about gun control so they can get re-elected on pro-gun platforms. The government (both party’s) are masters at the Hegelian Dialectic playing their constituents like a piano and false flagging Americans to steal their rights. They even start endless wars using false flags… Read more »
DeSantis is already accelerating the use of red flag laws before he even declared he’s running for President. He learned from Trump. Many of the vocal firearm rights people will vote for DeSantis because he says he is “pro 2nd Amendment.” In reality, he knows those votes are in the bag, so he will continue pushing for more gun control to attempt to get more of the white suburban women votes. A large number of white suburban women are convinced the government can save their children from murderers by creating more and more gun control laws. People who claim they… Read more »
The truth hurts, doesn’t it, “TEX” (Will)?
He knows about you, Looool, and he knows about me too, Looool.
There is a reason for never-ending gun control. Firearm rights people will not organize in a way that demands politicians just say no more gun control. GOA has not revoked Tom Cotton’s “A” Rating even though he supports red flag laws. Fox News says Tom Cotton is a war hero. Pete Hegseth (a genuine Navy Seal!) says Tom Cotton is a fellow war hero. “Conservatives” are supposed to vote for people who have “served.” GOA has not met with DeSantis and told him they will work against him if he doesn’t reverse his anti-2nd Amendment efforts. GOA will tell you… Read more »