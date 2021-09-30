Galco’s Introduces the MyCloud IWB Accessory!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Using the same Comfort Cloth technology as Galco’s highly successful line of high-performance Cloud inside the waistband holsters, the new MyCloud attaches to virtually any Kydex IWB holster to provide greatly enhanced comfort!

The MyCloud’s 6” x 4” contoured pad is made from closed-cell foam with a loop on the front. The portion of the pad that rides against the wearer is lined with Comfort Cloth, an Adaptive Performance Mesh that provides padding and moisture-wicking. Five circular, adhesive hook fasteners are provided. Simply adhere the hook circles to any Kydex IWB holster and position the holster on the contoured pad, and increase IWB carry comfort!

With an MSRP of only $23, any IWB gun carrier can make their EDC holster even more comfortable!

About Galco International

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of Galco Holsters, the premier American-made brand of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly handcrafted in the USA since 1969.