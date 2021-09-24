U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Gunsite Academy, a long time supporter of TWAW Shooting Chapters, Inc. and host range for the Gunsite Chapter, Arizona’s largest chapter, announces a new opportunity for TWAW Shooting Chapter leaders to continue their instructor development and gain additional skills to share with their chapter members.

A three (3) day Women’s Instructor Development Class, brand new for 2022, is being offered to TWAW Shooting Chapter members who have successfully completed a Gunsite 250 Pistol Class. This course is not designed to teach one how to shoot. Rather, it is to better prepare one to teach others how to shoot. It is being offered twice in 2022 and is scheduled for Saturday through Monday. Each course is also scheduled following a 250 course for that first needing to complete the prerequisite. Some sessions have also been scheduled concurrently with pistol range days to provide an incentive for traveling companions who aren’t taking the instructor course.



The course will cover presentations and lectures, both on and off the range, adult learning concepts, peer and instructor critiques, developing presentations, safely managing a range, supervising and directing assistant instructors, and presenting the various weapons systems and liabilities and a night shoot. This will benefit the new as well as the experienced firearms instructor. Learn from Gunsite Rangemasters who are also university professors and Subject Matter Experts for various state boards. The course is a condensed version of the five-day instructor development course which is held annually in October.

“We are proud of our long relationship with TWAW Shooting Chapters and hope this training opportunity will allow their trainers to better serve their membership. We have strived to keep the cost as low as we can. This will train-the-trainer how to teach The Modern Technique as they learned in their Gunsite 250 Pistol Class. Having TWAW Shooting Chapter members and leaders at Gunsite is always a pleasure,” says Gunsite CEO Sheriff Ken Campbell (Ret.).





About Gunsite Academy

The original ‘American Pistol Institute’ (API) now known as Gunsite Academy offers firearms training to elite military personnel, law enforcement officers, and free citizens of the US.

We know Americans take our rights very seriously, and the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States guarantees each citizen the right to keep and bear arms. However, with each right comes an equal responsibility to discharge that right effectively, legally, safely, and within the bounds of morality. Rights demand responsibility.