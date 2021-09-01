Hawke Optics New Airmax 30 WA F Air Riflescopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics, the world leader in premium optics for modern, high-powered air rifles and other quality sporting optics that perform in the field, has added a new series to its stellar line of Airmax Air Riflescopes – the new Airmax 30 WA SF. Like the rest of the Airmax lineup, these scopes were developed for air rifles by serious air rifle shooters to bring precise accuracy shot after shot.

Modern air rifles produce more speed, accuracy, and performance than ever before. But even the best air rifle is still only as good as the optic that sits atop it. That is where the Hawke Optics Airmax series of cutting-edge air riflescopes come into play.

“Air rifles have come so far in terms of speed, technology, craftsmanship and purpose,” said Kevin Sheehan, V.P. of Sales and Marketing for Hawke Optics. “We worked with air rifle specialists who demand absolute perfection from their equipment when we developed the latest series of Airmax optics, and the new Airmax WA SF scopes fill the needs of many air rifle shooters, whether they are plinking at targets in the backyard, shooting in competition, or hunting game animals. We took the development of these scopes seriously, because these shooters demand that high level of dedication to accuracy.”

The Airmax 30 WA SF scopes are built on a one-piece aluminum 30mm chassis. They have Side Focus parallax adjustment that can focus down to 10 yards and have additional Side Focus wheels supplied in the box. The adjustable red-illumination rheostat is now positioned on the end of the side focus turret, instead of the ocular bell, making attachment of night vision add-ons easier. The illumination has six brightness levels with off positions in between, allowing for maximum visibility and versatility in any lighting condition. These second focal plane scopes feature Hawke’s H2 Optics system with 16 layer fully multi-coated lenses, fast-focus eyeballs, capped target turrets, and on adjustable power models, a high-torque zoom ring. These scopes can handle the brutal recoil produced by air rifles and remain on target.

The Airmax WA SF scopes all have the AMX IR glass etched reticle, which is based on a mil-dot reticle but calibrated specifically for air rifles. The AMX IR offers multiple aim points, letting shooters stretch the limits of air rifle range. The reticle has Half-Mil Dot spacing on the lower post that gives you additional aiming points as the range opens up. The horizontal bars are positioned at 0.5, 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, and 4.5 Mil spacing. Hollow posts are segmented into Mil spacing and can be used for bracketing. The mil spaced reticle and 1»10 MRAD turrets make for easy point of aim adjustment with resettable target turrets for easy return to zero.

There are four models in the lineup including the straight 10-power Airmax WA SF 10×44 with a field of view of 12 feet at 100 yards. The Airmax WA SF 4-16×50 has a field of view of 30.7-7.7 ft. at 100 yards. Likewise, the 6-24×50 has a 20.3-5.1 ft. field of view at 100 yards and the 8-32×50 Airmax WA SF scope has a field of view of 16.1-4 ft. at 100 yards. Each model has wide-angle optics with 4-inches of eye relief. They come with a 4-inch sunshade, a 4-inch side wheel, and metal, flip-up covers. As you would expect, the entire Airmax WA SF lineup is covered by Hawke’s No-Fault Lifetime Warranty and are fully nitrogen purged to be water, shock, and fog proof. Learn more at hawkeoptics.com.

