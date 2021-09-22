HIPERFIRE Shows How They Mearsure Recoil For HIPERCOMP Muzzle Breaks

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- HIPERFIRE reduced the size of the HIPERCOMP 556 recoil compensator for 5.56 NATO and .223 REMINGTON ammunition by packing it into the same external envelope as the MIL-spec Birdcage flash hider.

It features the lowest felt recoil performance of any compensator HIPERFIRE’s staff could find. Last week’s press release included links to HIPERFIRE’s video discussion of ANSYS Fluent computer simulations of the recoil performance of their final-design. In this week’s release, HIPERFIRE shows how they measure live-fire, recoil energy.

These live-fire hardware measurements allowed HIPERFIRE to verify the computer’s predictions as well as permit an apples-to-apples comparison of the HIPERCOMP 556 recoil reduction performance to some other well-regarded compensators. No other 5.56mm NATO (.223 Remington) recoil compensators perform better at reducing recoil.

View the recoil, measurement, summary video on HIPERFIRE’s Home page at www.hiperfire.com or HIPERFIRE’s Youtube channel.

In the following weeks, we will publish more information that demonstrates HIPERCOMP’s engineered effectiveness.

About HIPERFIRE

HIGH PERFORMANCE FIREARMS LLC (d.b.a. HIPERFIRE) is a Minnesota limited liability company organized in 2011. It designs, manufactures, and sells novel products into the MSR marketplace to satisfy the unmet needs of the more demanding recreational and professional shooters.