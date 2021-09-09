Bullets InStock: Hornady High-Volume 9mm Pistol Bullets 1000pc $153.98 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in-stock and shipping 1000 pc (2 boxes) of Hornady High-Volume 9mm Pistol Bullets for $153.98 after coupon code “TAG” at check out. Get them while you can this will sell out fast. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Buy more and you can save money applying the coupon codes listed below. Also see related in-stock Sierra Bullets V-Crown Pistol Bullets.
To make yourself this offer, you need to add two 500 count boxes to your cart so you can apply coupon code TAG.
Hornady High-Volume Pistol Bullets
Hornady bulk pistol bullets are great for target practice and plinking. These bullets feature a copper jacket with a lead core. Available in popular calibers for high-volume shooters.
You know the old adage “Practice makes perfect”, well you’ll be a pro in no time with these inexpensive bulk bullets.
anybody with ideas on where to find primers?
Retail? Nope!
But I find a bunch in my basement. I bought a bunch of them over the years that I shot multiple competitions. I no longer shoot any of those formal matches and I have a healthy supply of all needed supplies. I can shoot 5k a year, for years to come.
Lesson to anyone and everyone, when you find them, you buy them…some anyway.
Rocky Mountain Reloading sent an email yesterday with quite a bit of product that just came available. I have purchased 5K of the Hornady 62 gr over the past month or so from them. If anyone knows where bullets for 32 auto could be had I’ve got everything I need to load 500 rounds for a friend.
Might try here: CB .32 78 gr. RN per 500 (rimrockbullets.com)
They have them right now. 04/27/21 7:58 PC
Hi there. So doe’s anyone know where I can get my hands on a brick of CCI 300 or Federal, Winchester equivalent? I can only find them in Canada and they won’t ship to America. Some stores in the mid west have them but they are pick up only and I live in Oregon.
Thanks for your help.
The volume of 9mm ammo being marketed is a joke . I don’t own a 9mm and never will but would like to see some bullets for other calibers become available in the near future .
Why don’t you post what you are looking for and then if one of us finds some we can let you know. “Don’t curse the darkness, light a candle.”
Already out of stock.
Back in stock 04/27/21
Nice. But I need powder, not projectiles. And not 9mm.
Powder Valley has powder.
Or you can get 124gr 9mm powder coated bullets from Hoosier Bullets for eight cents a piece including shipping
Thanks. Done.