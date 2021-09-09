Introducing MPA DS40 Travis Tomasie (TT) Competition Pistol from MasterPiece Arms

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturer of precision Pistol, BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is proud to unveil its newest competition pistol, based on the preferences of MPA Pro Shooter Travis Tomasie, in the DS Pistol Line: the MPA DS40 Travis Tomasie (TT) Competition Pistol. Chambered in 40 S&W, the DS40 TT Comp Pistol meets Major Power Factor scoring under the rules of the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) and the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC).

“We were excited to work with Travis to create this competition-ready pistol,” commented Phil Cashin, owner and president of MPA. “Travis’ years of experience and knowledge in the competitive shooting marketplace helped us hone in on what features matter most when it comes to competition. We’ve created something really special here that we think any competitor in USPSA or IPSC will find value in.”

Providing incredible accuracy and reliability, the specific features for this pistol include aggressive texturing on the MPA Grip, which helps shooters keep a firm grip on their pistol during fast-paced competitions. It also includes traditional dovetail cuts for the adjustable front and rear sights, a Bomar-style rear sight, competition magwell (for 140mm mags or larger – incorporates a self-centering radius funnel design), and two MBX 140mm 40 Cal magazines. It is ideal for USPSA Limited Division.

“I’m proud to have partnered with MPA in developing a truly remarkable competition pistol. Built to my specifications and combining superior components with precision craftsmanship, the DS40 TT Comp Pistol is ready to race right out of the box,” Tomasie said.

As with all DS Pistols, all parts of the MPA DS40 TT Comp Pistol are machined in the USA from barstock and billet and include no MIM, castings, or forgings. The components machined by MPA include the full-length steel, light rail five-inch frame, slide, MPA 416R stainless bull barrel, stainless steel beavertail/grip safety, stainless steel ambidextrous safety, stainless steel slide stop, firing pin stop, ejector, magwell, and a 7075 black anodized aluminum grip.

The DS40 TT Comp Pistol also includes a Koenig hammer, sear, and disconnector, Wolff Springs, custom machined aluminum trigger shoe, and a one-piece stainless guide rod. It features a 2.5 lb. trigger pull. The pistol will ship with a pull weight between 2 lbs. 6 oz. – 2 lbs. 10 oz. and will relax to 2 lbs. after the pistol is broken in. The FGW slide serrations with slide lightening cuts create less reciprocating mass. Each pistol is hand-built, including lapping the slide/frame interface, and comes competition-ready in a custom MPA single pistol case with a lifetime warranty.

Tomasie is a multiple world and national IPSC and USPSA champion. He is an Army Veteran and former member of the US Army Marksmanship Unit. He has been featured and prominently starred on TV’s “MythBusters,” “Shooting USA,” “Gallery of Guns,” and a host of other shows. He has founded his own training academy, where he teaches a variety of students in many segments, including competition, self-defense, beginners, as well as military and law enforcement. One of the most dynamic and engaging teachers in the industry, Tomasie has coached and mentored many of today’s top shooters to remarkable success, including numerous national championship victories. As a student of the game, he constantly strives to advance the art and science of high-performance marksmanship.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms’ main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combine quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners.

