Kryptek Supports SCI Foundation Through Monthly Giving Program

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Kryptekhas joined with SCI Foundation to help ensure the future of wildlife through conservation, education, and hunting. Kryptek’s generous donation of their revolutionary line of Dalibor camo vests and jackets as incentive gifts to be used to support the Forever For Wildlife Monthly Giving Program and Dream Hunt Sweepstakes will help ensure that SCI Foundation will be able to continue to do the science-based conservation work for which it is known worldwide.

SCI Foundation thanks Kryptek for their generous support and looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.



About the Dalibor Line

Field-tested for over two years in the Alaskan wilderness, the Dalibor Collection is versatile, practical, and lightweight, making it one of Kryptek’s best active softshell jacket offerings. Designed to be layered according to the temperature and your exertion level, this exceptionally durable jacket is ideal for mild-to-cool conditions, features a DWR treatment and a soft, tricot-fleece lining.

About Kryptek Outdoor Group:

Kryptek provides combat proven features and designs in ultra high-performance technical and tactical outdoor adventure apparel. Kryptek products are continuously tested and proven in austere combat environments and extreme hunting conditions. Constant improvement and feedback are implemented into future designs with the end-goal of providing our products to outdoor adventurers who demand the utmost in quality and overall performance in their gear. Learn more at http://Kryptek.Com