Gun Deals: Law Tactical AR15 Gen3-M Folding Stock Adapter $249.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale that combined with coupon code “VSJ” gets you the Law Tactical AR15 Gen3-M Folding Stock Adapter for just $249.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

If you are into AR15 pistols this is a must-have item as well as a great option for making your next AR rifle more compact. Compare this price to the $260.00+ price elsewhere online and here and this is a great buy.

Put A Folding Stock On Any AR-Pattern Rifle! Law Tactical’s steel adapter enables installation of a folding stock on any AR-15 to create a smaller-profile rifle for easy deployment from a vehicle or transport in non-permissive environments. Works with standard gas impingement OR gas piston system. Accepts A2, mil-spec M4-style, and commercial carbine receiver extension tube and almost any stock that fits them. Compatible with all standard bolt carrier groups, including full-auto and .308 size. Single-button operation for quick folding and unfolding and steel locking latch keeps stock securely in place when extended. Gen3-M has a lowered hinge to avoid interference when charging the weapon, and a setscrew keeps the adapter securely affixed to the receiver. Hinge tension is adjustable so you can choose how stiff the folding mechanism is. Includes special bolt carrier extension (no tools to install/remove). Current version utilizes standard buffer retaining pin and spring. Stock adapter features DLC coating.

The Law Tactical AR15 Gen3-M Folding Stock Adapter is well-reviewed:

Law Tactical AR-15 Folding Stock Adapter Spec Sheet

Law Tactical AR15 Gen3-M Folding Stock Adapter Deal Cart Check



