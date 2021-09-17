Michigan: Committee Hearing CPL Reform Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Tuesday, September 21st, the House Judiciary Committee is hearing House Bill 4003, to reduce the penalty for law-abiding citizens who forget to renew their Concealed Pistol License in certain instances. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HB 4003.

House Bill 4003 reduces the offense of carrying a handgun on an expired CPL from a felony under current law to a civil fine of $330 as long as it’s within one year of expiration and the person is still legally eligible for a CPL. Permanently stripping Second Amendment rights from an otherwise law-abiding citizen who forgets to renew their CPL does not improve public safety.

