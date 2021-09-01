Mossberg Expands MVP Patrol Rifle Series with 300 AAC Blackout Offering

NORTH HAVEN, CT – -(AmmoLand.com)- O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is expanding their MVP Patrol bolt-action rifle series with a 300 AAC Blackout (300 BLK) offering. Joining the 5.56mm NATO/223 Rem and 7.62mm NATO/308 Win chamberings, this series of multi-purpose MVP rifles is a great choice for target shooting, hunting, home defense, and plinking; all with the convenience of AR-magazine compatibility.

Innovation is at the core of MVP Patrol rifles with their patented designs that accept and reliably-feed from both AR15-style magazines (300 BLK/5.56mm) and M1A/M14 and AR10-style magazines (7.62mm). Performance-driven features of this series include 16.25-inch medium bull, button-rifled and threaded barrel with A2-style muzzle brake (protective thread cap included); pillar-bedded stock; over-sized bolt handle; Mossberg’s LBA Trigger System that is user-adjustable from 3 to 7 pounds; optimal twist rates for bullet stabilization; factory-mounted Picatinny rail; and front fiber optic and rear barrel-mounted, adjustable rifle sight. Completing the MVP Patrol package are a textured, black synthetic stock, featuring stippling on the pistol grip; matte blue finish on exposed metalwork; fluted bolt; sling swivel studs; and ten-round capacity magazine.

Designed to be a versatile, all-purpose platform, the MVP Patrol 300 BLK is a great choice at the range or in the field, delivering greater penetration, better terminal performance, and a wider choice of bullet types (30 caliber) than the 5.56mm NATO/223 Rem. Its superior ballistics make this intermediate rifle cartridge effective for mid to large-sized game including deer, hog, and black bear.

With the addition of the 300 BLK offering, the MVP Patrol Series offers a well-rounded line-up of chamberings to meet the needs of hunters and shooters alike; and all with the versatility of AR magazines. For more information on the MVP Patrol and the complete series of MVP bolt-actions, please visit www.mossberg.com.

Mossberg MVP Patrol Bolt-Action Rifle Series Specifications:

ITEM TYPE CALIBER CAPACITY BARREL / FINISH SCOPE BASE / RAIL / SIGHTS TWIST OVERALL LENGTH LOP STOCK / FINISH APPROX WEIGHT MSRP 27707(NEW) Bolt-Action 300 AAC Blackout 10 + 1 16.25 in Med Bull Threaded + A2 Matte Blue Picatinny Rail Front FO Rifle Rear Adj Rifle 1:7 36.5 in 13.25 in SyntheticBlack 7 lbs $613 27716 Bolt-Action 5.56mm NATO / 223 Rem 10 + 1 16.25 in Med Bull Threaded + A2 Matte Blue Picatinny Rail Front FO Rifle Rear Adj Rifle 1:9 36.5 in 13.25 in SyntheticBlack 7 lbs $613 27738 Bolt-Action 7.62mm NATO / 308 Win 10 + 1 16.25 in Med Bull Threaded + A2 Matte Blue Picatinny Rail Front FO Rifle Rear Adj Rifle 1:10 37.5 in 13.25 in SyntheticBlack 7.5 lbs $613

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement, and military shotguns, rifles, handguns, and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.