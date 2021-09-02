New This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Two Gun Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the newest competition sanctioned by the United States Practical Shooting Assn., run and gun challenges for Pistol Caliber Carbine and Handgun, on the same stages of fire.

Plus, The Steyer Aug is now one of History’s Guns.

Then, the extraordinary story of the angry Confederate Sniper who sought revenge for the killing of his sons with the heavy barrel percussion rifle he left behind. The records show he was a man of dubious character before he turned his rage to killing bluecoats on riverboats passing his hide along the Tennessee River.

And Julie Golob has a new Pro Tip on how to practice when ammo is in short supply.

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

