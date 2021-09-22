U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Lantac is pleased to announce that it has completed the development of its latest range of Dragon Muzzle Brakes that features the Dead Air KEYMO mounting system for the Wolfman suppressor. Lantac’s range of Dragon muzzle brakes is industry-leading product that fundamentally improves the way firearms function, reducing muzzle recoil to zero and giving shooters maximum muzzle control for fast and accurate follow-up shots. The Dragon range of brakes is so effective that there is no ‘knock off’ from target and even full-auto fire is possible with hugely improved accuracy.

Shooters can now enjoy advanced weapon control with the ability to mount the Dead Air Wolfman KEYMO silencer to their firearms.

Dragon brakes are precision manufactured on Swiss lathes and machined from AISI4150 steel that is then hardened to 48-52Rc (Rockwell C) and QPQ (Quench Polish Quench) Nitrided to AMS2753D standards for enhanced corrosion resistance and improved lifespan.

The mount design is fully licensed from Dead Air, therefore the customer’s suppressor warranty remains unaffected.

Ships with a timing shim set.

Users should follow shooting guidance for the Wolfman as supplied by Dead Air.

Lantac recommends the use of a semi-permanent thread locker Rocksett, sold separately.

These new muzzle brakes can be pinned and welded to 14.5’’ barrels to meet ATF’s 16’’ minimum barrel length requirements.



MSRP: DGN556B-WM, DGN300B-WM, DGN9MM-WM: $142.99

About Dead Air Armament:

Dead Air Armament is a division of Sound Moderation Technologies, a North Carolina company designing, patenting, and marketing the next generation in sound suppressor systems for civilian sportsmen, law enforcement, security, and the military.