NSSF Develops Fact-Filled Share Center for Social Media Users

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new Share Center learning hub that features critical firearm-related topics through easy-to-share facts, captivating visuals, and an option for extended learning into each respective topic.

Second Amendment and firearm-industry advocates now have access to a growing library of shareable facts in the form of simple and attractive infographics meant to go directly on social media feeds, blogs, webpages, and other third-party platforms within a click or two from the NSSF Share Center. These shareable facts also feature an option to visit a page with more information and more extensive infographics about each respective topic.

“The Share Center enables individuals to learn and grow in their understanding of gun issues and the importance of the firearm industry to America, including the millions of people who choose to own firearms for protection, recreational shooting, and hunting,” states Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “Each self-contained fact sheet acts as a building block for well-informed learning. We encourage firearm industry members and gun owners to spread this important information, especially with those who are less familiar with firearms and the industry’s efforts towards firearm safety.”

Share Center visitors currently have access to shareable graphics covering safety, modern sporting rifles, background checks, 3-D printed firearms, conservation, and more. This library of shareable resources will continue to grow. Do you have a topic you would like us to cover? Email [email protected] to submit a topic.

The firearm industry needs your help to correct misinformation and misconceptions about the firearm industry and gun owners to ensure that our freedoms remain protected. The new NSSF Share Center makes it easy for anyone to lead discussions on social media and beyond.

To get the facts from the NSSF Share Center, visit nssf.org/share, or find regular posts about the Share Center directly on NSSF social media pages. Follow NSSF on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay connected.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org