U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee will consider Emergency Powers Legislation, House Bill 325. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 325.

House Bill 325 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, training range access, as well as hunting and fishing, to be life-sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

Please contact members of the House Government Oversight Committee and ask them to SUPPORT HB 325.

