Red Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – -(AmmoLand.com)- A Red Lake man was sentenced today to 48 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, on September 27, 2019, following a 911 call, officers responded to a Red Lake residence and found Keith Wayne Lussier, Jr., 36, in possession of a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun. Lussier initially refused the officers’ commands to surrender, but ultimately put down the shotgun and was taken into custody.

On November 6, 2020, Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright sentenced the defendant.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine.

Also on the same date but in a different case:

Sioux Falls Man was Sentenced for Making a False Statement in the Acquisition of a Firearm

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Making a False Statement in the Acquisition of a Firearm was sentenced on August 23, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Zachary Taylor Bobbs, age 36, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Bobbs was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 1, 2020. He pled guilty on June 1, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on November 8, 2019, when Bobbs knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer when he tried to purchase a firearm. Said written statement was likely to deceive the firearms dealer. Bobbs falsely indicated on ATF Form 4473 that he had never been convicted of a felony and that he had never been convicted of a domestic violence when, in fact, he had been convicted of both.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Deputy Chief John E. Haak prosecuted the case.

Bobbs was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

St. Paul Field Division

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating violations of federal firearms and explosives laws and regulations. More information about ATF and its programs can be found at www.atf.gov.