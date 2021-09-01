Remembering Gary Zurn of Big Rock Sports

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- It is with great sadness that we must inform you all of the recent passing of NASGW Board Member, Gary Zurn, of Big Rock Sports.

Gary has been in the shooting sports industry for decades and has made tremendous contributions to our association.

In the words of a fellow board member, “Gary was a kind and friendly old-school businessman, and a true gentleman. It was a pleasure to know Gary and I will truly miss him.”

These words ring true and are certainly shared by many of us at NASGW and across the shooting sports industry.

We ask that you all keep Gary’s family in your thoughts and prayers. If you wish to send something to his family or share your condolences, please click to view Gary’s obituary.

About NASGW

The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers is comprised of wholesalers, manufacturers, independent sales reps, media and service providers – both national and international – all of whom are primarily focused on shooting sports equipment and accessories. As a trade association representing the business interests of its members, NASGW’s mission is to bring shooting sports buyers and sellers together. For more information about the NASGW, visit the association’s website at www.nasgw.org.