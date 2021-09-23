SCI Welcomes Christensen Arms as its Newest Corporate Sponsors



U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In addition to its all-important members, Safari Club International (SCI) truly counts on its corporate members to help in SCI’s mission to promote and protect hunting and wildlife conservation in North America and worldwide. As such, SCI is very happy to welcome Christensen Arms, manufacturer of highly accurate and lightweight firearms, as its newest Corporate Sponsor.

“We are delighted that Christensen Arms wanted to become a part of the SCI corporate family,” said W. Laird Hamberlin, CEO of SCI. “The company’s focus on American craftsmanship and quality make them a natural fit for SCI.”

Founded in Utah in 1995, with roots in the aerospace industry, Christensen Arms developed the first carbon fiber rifle barrel. This patented technology changed how they built firearms and challenged them to seek innovation in every component. Today, they are still innovating and building some of the lightest and most accurate firearms ever produced. From precision rifles to top-of-the-line AR-10 and AR15 platforms, it’s easy to see why Christensen Arms owners are often envied and rarely outmatched.

“We are deeply honored to have formed this relationship with SCI,” said Jason Christensen, CEO of Christensen Arms. “It’s in our DNA to support the hunting community and our hunting heritage. SCI and its chapters are the perfect fit to help preserve the rights of hunters both domestically and internationally. Their dedication to ensuring strong and viable populations of game animals now and in the future is second to none.”

Safari Club International – First For Hunters is the leader in protecting the freedom to hunt and in promoting wildlife conservation worldwide. SCI’s approximately 200 Chapters represent all 50 of the United States as well as 106 other countries. SCI’s proactive leadership works with the SCI Foundation and other conservation groups, research institutions, and government agencies on a host of cooperative wildlife conservation, outdoor education, and humanitarian programs.

In doing so, SCI empowers sportsmen to be contributing community members and participants in sound wildlife management and conservation.

About Christensen Arms:

With almost 25 years of firearm experience focused on incorporating top-tier aerospace materials and processes into production—Christensen Arms manufactures some of the most lightweight, precise, and accurate firearms in the industry and around the globe. From the very first prototype to current models, the firearms have always been the product of American engineering and the best of American manufacturing.