Self Defense at Home and in Public, by Day and by Night- Self Defense Gun Stories

You work the second shift. It is after midnight when you arrive home. You’re walking up to your door when a stranger runs up to you. The stranger is wearing a hooded mask and has a gun in his hands. He orders you inside. You open the door and run inside to grab your gun. The attacker shoots at you. You shoot back. Now, your attacker runs away. You close the door and call 911.

You’re shaking but not hurt. You give a brief statement to the police. You show the police the security video from your front door.

It is about 11 at night on a weekday. You’re walking to the local convenience store. You’re almost there when a stranger runs up to you. The stranger lifts his shirt and shows you a gun tucked in his pants. “Hand everything over,” he says.

You don’t have your concealed carry permit, but in Texas you don’t need one. You don’t have a criminal record so you’re legally carrying tonight. You present your firearm from your holster and shoot your attacker one time. Your attacker drops his gun and turns away. You call 911. You give a statement to the police when they arrive. You are not charged.

The attacker is now in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and is expected to live.

It is Sunday morning. It is a few hours after midnight when you hear glass breaking. You also hear your female roommate scream. She is yelling for someone to stop and go away.You grab your gun and move toward the sounds. You see a man fighting with your female roommate. You shoot him. Now he stops his attack.

You and your roommate retreat and call 911. The attacker is your roommate’s ex-boyfriend who broke in through the window. You holster your gun and give a statement to the police when they arrive.

Your attacker has open warrants for his arrest. The police have been here before when he violated the restraining orders against him.

You have your groceries. You’re walking to your car. You notice two men breaking into your car. You shout for them to get out. You try to get in your car and drive away. The thief in the passenger seat attacks you. You present your firearm and shoot him. The second robber runs away. You get out of your car and the second robber shoots at you. You shoot back.

You duck down and call 911. You identify yourself to the police. They put patrol units into the area. They find your attacker. Emergency medical services says your first attacker died at the scene. Police arrest his accomplice and charge him with breaking and entering an automobile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and felony murder.

You are not charged with a crime.

