SIG Academy Hosts 2021 Adaptive Defensive Shooting Summit

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the successful completion and results of the 2021 Adaptive Defensive Shooting Summit held at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire September 10-11.

The Adaptive Defensive Shooting Summit (ADSS) is an accessible shooting event for people with disabilities of all skill levels and knowledge of firearms. This is an IDPA style match featuring eight scenario-based stages testing all skill levels and disciplines, with 27 competitors that competed in a Carry-Optics or Stock Service Pistol Divisions. The results from the match are as follows:

Overall Match Champion: Greg Washburn

Carry Optics Division: Greg Washburn

Stock Service Pistol Division: Chris Fleming

High-Lady: Brooke King

“The Adaptive Shooting Summit is a fantastic event that brings together industry manufacturers and organizations across the firearms industry to host the premier competition for competitive shooters with disabilities. The match continues to grow and has proved to be a success in attracting new shooters to the sport,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This year’s competition was fierce, and the challenging course of fire tested the marksmanship skills of every competitor in low light, close quarter, and concealed carry scenarios, that was great to watch as they progressed from stage to stage. Congratulations to all the competitors and top finishers at this year’s match.”

The 2021 Adaptive Shooting Summit was sponsored by: ANR Designs, Canik, Colt, Camp Freedom, GLOCK, Honored American Veterans Afield (H.A.V.A), Hunters Gold, ICARUS Precision, IDPA, The Independence Fund, Mossberg, Mobis Mobility, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Ruger, SIG SAUER, SIG SAUER Academy, SIRT Next Level Training, Smith & Wesson, SCCY, and Tandemkross.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.