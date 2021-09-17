SIG Sauer Announces P320 Custom Works Concierge Service

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG Sauer is excited to introduce a new service exclusively for SIG SAUER Customers: The SIG Custom Works Concierge Service.

The Custom Works team can now build you a completely custom P320 and ship it directly to your local dealer with the Custom Works Concierge Service.

Using the P320 Custom Works Studio, the Concierge Service allows you to easily create the perfect custom P320 just for you. Choose from a variety of precision-designed, genuine SIG SAUER P320 performance parts and accessories, and then select a personalized laser engraving to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind, heirloom-quality custom firearm, built just for you. The Custom Works Concierge Service team will assemble, test-fire, and then package your uniquely designed P320 in a premium case and ship it factory-direct to your local dealer.

