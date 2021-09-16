Silencer Central Continues Sponsorship of Safari Club International

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Silencer Central is the latest Corporate Sponsor to renew its relationship with Safari Club International (SCI) and its mission to promote and protect hunting and wildlife conservation in North America and across the world.

Founded in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2005, Silencer Central now ships suppressors directly to customers in 42 states.

“Suppressors offer important hearing protection for hunters. And Silencer Central does an amazing job serving hunters and shooters by simplifying the suppressor ownership process,” said W. Laird Hamberlin, CEO of SCI. “We are very excited to have a company with such a cutting-edge business model as a Corporate Sponsor.” “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with SCI,” Brandon Maddox, President and CEO of Silencer Central said. “Silencer Central supports hunting and the effective management of wildlife, and there’s no better partner for these efforts than the engaged team at SCI. Together, we’re educating hunters, shaping policy, and championing the expanded use of suppressed firearms for safe hunts.”

For over 15 years, Silencer Central has grown by attending major gun shows across the Midwest and now nationwide. Silencer Central simplifies the buying process for the consumer and ships directly to their front door once they are approved by the ATF.

Safari Club International – First For Hunters is the leader in protecting the freedom to hunt and in promoting wildlife conservation worldwide. SCI’s approximately 200 Chapters represent all 50 of the United States as well as 106 other countries. SCI’s proactive leadership works with the SCI Foundation and other conservation groups, research institutions, and government agencies on a host of cooperative wildlife conservation, outdoor education, and humanitarian programs.

In doing so, SCI empowers sportsmen to be contributing community members and participants in sound wildlife management and conservation.

Visit the home page www.SafariClub.org, or call (520) 620-1220 for more information.