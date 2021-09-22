Knoxville, Tenn. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduces the TT Modular Computer Sleeve, a protective cover and versatile carrying case for a 15-inch laptop and a tablet.

Tactically designed for maximum protection and carrying options, the TT Modular Computer Sleeve is made of durable T-Square Rip material and padded for extra protection. Featuring a tablet sleeve on the outside to include an additional device, the TT Modular Computer Sleeve has hook-and-loop features that allow it to be attached in either the TT Modular 30L Pack or TT Modular 45 L Pack. Hook tape rests under the Tasmanian Tiger Logo on the front where Loop Name Tags can be fitted. The top laptop insert area is zipper secured and has a hook-and-loop strap to double secure the opening. Topside D-rings also allow the option to carry over the shoulder (carry strap not included).

The TT Modular Computer Sleeve is available in Titan Grey for an MSRP of $59.95.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com