This Week on Shooting USA – Steel Challenge 2021

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Practical shooting in all of its forms boils down to speed and accuracy and the one practical shooting sport that tests those two elements exclusively is steel shooting. We’ve called it drag racing with guns. Draw and shoot 5 steel targets with time as your score. With divisions expanded to rimfire rifles and pistol caliber carbines, the times are now regularly setting new world records.

Plus, the Arisaka Type 99 is now one of history’s guns, the Japanese battle rifle based on a Mauser design.

Then, Palmetto State Armory Hosts “The Gathering” showing off new products for 2021.

More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 28th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com