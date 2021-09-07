Trailblazer Firearms Expands Offering with Launch of the Pack9

Asheville, N.C. (Ammoland.com) – Trailblazer Firearms, a US-manufacturer of innovative firearms, including the ground-breaking, folding, single-shot discreet carry .22 LifeCard®, is proud to announce the newest product to their portfolio. The Pack9™ is a dynamic rifle chambered in 9mm that utilizes GLOCK® compatible magazines and features Trailblazer Firearms’ newest innovation, The Pivot™, creating a slim and portable rifle.

Designed to maximize portability, the Pack9 is less than 21” long when folded. A collapsible stock gives the Pack9™ a full length of pull when the rifle is unfolded with the stock fully extended. Weighing approximately 5 lbs., the Pack9 is 5.9” tall and as thin as many modern handguns, with a width of only 1.15”. The aluminum upper features an integral MILSpec Picatinny rail that is optics ready. A second magazine stores securely in the glass-filled nylon stock. The 16” button-rifled, threaded steel barrel with

a 1/10-inch twist comes standard.

“In 2010, I came up with the crazy idea to fit a pistol in a candy tin, and that same innovative spirit that brought you the LifeCard now brings you the Pack9™,” said Aaron Voigt, president and founder of Trailblazer Firearms. “We believe the years of work poured into the Pack9™ have resulted in a 9mm rifle at the intersection of design, innovation, performance, and survival.”

The new Trailblazer Firearms Pack9™ rifle is projected to be available through wholesale distributors starting in Q1 of 2022.

About Trailblazer Firearms:

Veteran-owned Trailblazer Firearms, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, was founded in 2014 to design, develop, manufacture, and market innovative American-made firearms. Trailblazer Firearms introduced the LifeCard® in 2017, a game-changing discreet carry .22 pistol no bigger than a stack of credit cards. www.trailblazerfirearms.com