U.S. Lawshield Supports Connecticut Citizens Defense League In Multiple Lawsuits

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, is backing the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, Inc. (CCDL) as they take the state of Connecticut to federal court for violating the second amendment rights of its citizens.

“Responsible Americans in Connecticut are suffering because of the state’s mismanagement of fingerprinting for firearms purchases during COVID,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “And because so many citizens face lengthy delays in applying for their permits, their right to bear arms are at significant risk,” he said. According to Holly Sullivan, President of the CCDL, “Thankfully, U.S. LawShield is lending financial support to our battle with the State of Connecticut. Together we recognize the hardships the state has burdened people with are untenable and unconstitutional.”

The CCDL, with financial support from U.S. LawShield, has filed emergency motions and a civil lawsuit in federal court to address these issues.

FAULTY STATE FINGERPRINTING SYSTEM

When Connecticut stopped fingerprinting altogether during the pandemic, the CCDL filed a lawsuit, and a judge required the process be reinstated right away. However, Connecticut has circumvented the fingerprinting issue by introducing a new software system that has proven difficult to use.

“Our police departments and law enforcement agencies are already strapped for personnel and funding, so adding fingerprinting training on a faulty and difficult-to-use system is not practical,” Sullivan said.

DELAY OF LAWFUL PERMIT APPLICATIONS

After learning that Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury were delaying the applications of law-abiding citizens’ municipal firearms permits, the CCDL filed a federal civil rights action in the U.S. District Court against the police chiefs of those cities.

“On behalf of members residing in the largest cities in Connecticut, we are bringing legal action to stop the blatant and ongoing violations of their right to keep and bear arms,” said Sullivan. “Applications are the first step in obtaining a state-issued pistol permit,” Sullivan noted. “So, in addition to violating citizen’s rights to access the permitting process, these cities are notorious for violating their resident’s constitutional rights by excessively delaying the application process. The CCDL is thankful to U.S. LawShield in supporting us as we stand up for the residents of these cities, many of whom are minorities fighting for their right to keep and bear arms for personal protection,” Sullivan added. “Protecting our constitutional right to bear arms is a shared mission of the CCDL and U.S. LawShield, and we are steadfast in our support of these court battles to uphold the second amendment and freedoms of Connecticut citizens,” concluded Hermosa.

About Connecticut Citizens Defense League

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) is a non-partisan, grassroots organization devoted to advocating rights affirmed by the Constitutions of the United States of America and the State of Connecticut. We are especially dedicated to protecting the unalienable right of all citizens to keep and bear arms, for the defense of both self and state, through public enlightenment and legislative action. We welcome anyone who believes that the defense of our constitutional rights is critical to the longevity of our freedom and to the success of this nation, and in particular that the rights to self-defense and to keep and bear the arms to actualize that defense, are fundamental and undeniable.

For more information on the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, please visit their website at www.ccdl.us.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.