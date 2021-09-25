U.S. Lawshield Hosts Real Estate Agent Safety Course

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense coverage, will host a free real estate agent safety course titled “Safety Has No Asking Price” at their corporate headquarters on Wednesday, September 29, at 4 PM. The workshop provided by U.S. Law Shield Educational Institution, LLC teaches Texas real estate agents personal safety and self-defense skills.

“Real estate professionals face a multitude of safety risks in their everyday work,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “According to statistics, one in four REALTORS® has had a dangerous encounter while on the job. Our goal is to make personal safety a priority for hard-working real estate agents. Awareness of the safety risks they face at work should be second nature, and through this course, we teach them how to assess potentially dangerous situations and take action to stay safe,” he stated. “Knowing how to protect yourself in the unique environments of the real estate industry is crucial to keeping you secure when you’re working. Life-threatening instances are unpredictable, and while you may know how to defend yourself in your own home, what about when you’re in someone else’s? Do you know what you CAN do and what protections the law gives you?” Hermosa asked.

Safety Has No Asking Price

This free continuing education course is approved and certified by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC). It is tailored specifically to help real estate agents learn situational awareness and what self-defense actions can be taken to remain safe, law-abiding, and responsible.

The educational session includes safety practices for real estate agents as they conduct open houses, show properties, work in offices, drive alone or with clients, and more.

COURSE: Safety Has No Asking Price / TREC Course #39264

DATE: Wednesday, September 29

TIME: 4 PM – 8 PM

PLACE: U.S. LawShield Headquarters 1020 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston, TX 77058

REGISTER for this & other courses here: uslawshield.com/seminar

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.