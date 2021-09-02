Versacarry Multitool Outside the Waistband Holster Now Available to the Public ~VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Carry needed tools and other gear to the field or job site with the new Multitool Outside the Waistband holster from Versacarry. The product is designed to carry a multitool, flashlight, and pen.

The Multitool Holster has three holders for easy access to popular gear. The Versacarry Multitool Outside the Waistband Holster is made to fit Leatherman Bond, Leatherman Free P2, P4, or similar styles. The thumb strap keeps the multitool securely in place and easy to get to. The flashlight holder holds flashlights of 1″ diameter; Mini Maglite, Olight S2R, or similar styles. The pen holder can accommodate pens up to .45″ diameter; regular-sized sharpies, tactical pen, or similar styles with the use of a clip.

Versacarry Multitool Outside the Waistband Holster

For all-day comfort, the holster has a raised protective backing keeping the tools off of the user. The Multitool Holster is made in the USA with premium Water Buffalo Leather construction.

The MSRP for the Multitool OWB is $44.99

Versacarry Multitool OWB Holster features:

Thumb Strap for the Multitool Push Up Feature Raised Protective Backing Expedited Break-In Multitool Holder Pen Holder Flashlight Holder Made in the USA



Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit www.versacarry.com/