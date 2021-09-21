The New Versacarry Taurus GX4 Compatible Holsters Are Available Now

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The new Rebel Outside the Waistband (OWB) and Inside the Waistband Holsters from Versacarry® are now available to fit the new Taurus GX4 firearm. The Rebel Holsters are optics compatible and packed with features. The Rebel Holsters are additionally available to fit the Springfield Armory Hellcat and the SIG Sauer P365 pistols with 3.1” barrels.

To securely hold the firearm in place, the Rebel Holsters utilize a custom-molded polymer front. The hybrid construction of the holster perfectly matches the molded polymer front with a durable, high-quality leather backing to provide stability. The Rebel OWB leather backing is raised to provide added comfort to the user. The Rebel IWB has a raised protective backing with closed-cell padding. This gives the users added comfort for all-day carry.

Both holsters feature forward cants for quick and accurate draws. The adjustable draw tension screw allows for more draw customization.

The two easy on/off Versacarry belt clips keep the IWB holster in place and the OWB model has large leather belt loops.

The MSRP for the Rebel OWB is $59.99

The MSRP for the Rebel IWB is $69.99

Versacarry Rebel OWB Holster features:

Optics Compatible

Custom-Molded Polymer Front

Forward Cant

Adjustable Draw Tension

Outside the Waistband Holster

Raised Protective Backing

Hybrid Construction

Versacarry Rebel IWB Holster features:

Optics Compatible

Custom-Molded Polymer Front

Closed Cell Padded Back

Forward Cant

Adjustable Draw Tension

Outside the Waistband Holster

Raised Protective Backing

Closed-Cell Padded Back

Hybrid Construction

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit www.versacarry.com/.