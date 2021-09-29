U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry is hearing Senate Bill 516, for Wisconsin to recognize concealed carry permits from all states. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT SB 516.

Senate Bill 516 grants universal recognition to concealed carry permits held by non-Wisconsin residents issued by any other state. It repeals the requirement that such recognition is only for permits from states on an arbitrary list maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. This reform recognizes that visitors traveling to Wisconsin should not be left defenseless simply by crossing a state line.

