Wisconsin Gun Owners Say Domestic Abuse Bill AB321/SB317 Threatens Gun Rights

Madison, Wis. — -(AmmoLand.com)- Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. (WGO)— Wisconsin’s only no-compromise gun rights organization — opposes in the strongest possible terms the phrasing of AB321/SB317, codifying the federal statute on misdemeanor domestic violence, because of the ambiguity of the language.

Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. was very disturbed to read the language included in AB321/SB317, a legislative proposal backed by Republicans and Democrats, which it argues leaves room for misuse and open interpretation.

“Laws that govern whether a person can or cannot exercise their second amendment rights should not be ambiguous or leave room for politicized prosecution,” said Thomas Leager, executive director of WGO.

WGO is calling out self-styled pro-gun Republicans who support the bill. Following WGO’s alert, Rep. Rachel Cabral-Guevara immediately revoked her support. “This must have been a mistake, and my office hopes to work closely with WGO in the future to expand and preserve Second Amendment rights in Wisconsin,” said Rep. Cabral-Guevara.

Leager said the organization condemns all domestic violence in the strictest terms possible, but this bill is not aimed directly at domestic violence. Instead, the bill would target people for raising their voice to their spouse or child or spanking their child, and leaves an open end to include one’s medical choices as a form of domestic abuse.

“State republicans did not clear the legislation with WGO before jumping on the bandwagon, and it appears they attempted to sneak the bill through,” Leager said. “However, we are always keeping watch and the proposal as-is is unacceptable to our members. We hope to see more Republicans drop their support for this anti-gun proposal.”

Founded in 2003, Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. (WGO) works tirelessly to restore gun rights in the Badger State using a grassroots activism model that forces lawmakers of either party to go on the record and answer to gun owners. WGO is a 501(c)4 advocacy organization and registered charitable non-profit in the State of Wisconsin. Learn more at wisconsingunowners.org.