U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights is now offering a Lever Rail and Ghost Ring sets for Henry .45-70 round barrel rifles, giving hunters increased capability in the field. Made of anodized aluminum, the XS Lever Rail is CNC machined for durability to withstand years of hard use. This Picatinny-style rail is lightweight, easy to install, and accommodates XS Ghost Ring sets or any optic from scout scopes to red dot sights. The XS Ghost Ring White Stripe (WS) sets provide an excellent field of view for hunters who prefer iron sights to optics.

“We’ve heard from many Henry owners who want to push their lever guns farther,” said Addison Monroe, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “Our new Lever Rail and Ghost Ring sets will allow them to do that by delivering significantly faster target acquisition and offering a durable set that can withstand the abuse of the field.”

The new XS offerings for Henry rifles are as follows:

XS Lever Rail for Henry .45-70 with a round barrel (Item # HN-6000R-N)

Retail Price: $71

The XS Lever Rail upgrades the Henry .45-70 round barrel models to allow for mounting of XS Ghost Ring sights or an optic in multiple positions. The lightweight, anodized aluminum rail is machined to Picatinny specs and allows scope mounting directly over the receiver or forward for

scout scopes or red dot sights. Installation requires the removal of the factory rear sight. All screws torque to 20 inch-pounds. Over-torquing can fracture or break screws.

Ghost Ring set for use with Lever Rail on Henry .45-70 with front sight screwed onto the round barrel. (Item # HN-0001-5)

Retail Price: $110

Ghost Ring set for use with Lever Rail on Henry .45-70 with front sight dovetailed directly onto the round barrel. (Item # HN-0002-5)

Retail Price: $110

Both models of the XS Ghost Ring WS hunting sights improve accuracy and deliver faster sight acquisition.

Precision machined in Fort Worth, Texas, the XS Ghost Ring WS sets are fully adjustable for windage and elevation and come with two apertures, .230in; and .191in; inside diameter, for different lighting conditions. The large Ghost Ring affords a great field of view for fast target

acquisition. The XS White Stripe (WS) front sight replaces the existing blade and ramp and features a blued steel body with a painted white stripe face. The white-on-black front post is highly visible in all lighting conditions and provides contrast against any color background.

Due to moving the rear sight from the barrel to the receiver, some zeroing issues might arise. Alternate front sight heights are available and covered under XS' No Questions Asked Warranty.

XS Ghost Ring sets must be used with the XS Lever Rail.

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

All XS Sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.