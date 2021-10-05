Staying Safe: The 5-Step Road Map to Real Estate Agent Safety – FREE Guide!

Not just for Realtors, this free guide is available for anyone wanting to learn some great safety tips.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense coverage, announces a free resource available to real estate agents called “Staying Safe: The 5-Step Road Map to Real Estate Agent Safety and Peace of Mind.”

“Real estate professionals face a multitude of safety risks in their everyday work,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “They are often in unfamiliar locations with strangers, and because life-threatening situations can happen anytime and anywhere, they need to understand how to protect themselves,” he stated. “While you may know how to defend yourself in your own home, what about when you are in someone else’s? Are you aware of the potential risks and how to prevent them?” Hermosa asked.

According to 2020 statistics from the National Association of REALTORS® Member Safety Report, one in four REALTORS has had a dangerous encounter while on the job. “Personal safety must be a priority for hard-working real estate agents, and awareness of the safety risks they face at work should be second nature. With this resource, we introduce them to thinking about potentially dangerous situations in a new way,” he said.

The free download is tailored specifically to help real estate agents learn situational awareness. It features safety practices for agents as they conduct open houses, show properties, work in offices, drive alone or with clients, and more.

See below for a preview of real estate agent safety checklists from “Staying Safe: The 5-Step Road Map to Real Estate Agent Safety and Peace of Mind.”

Prospect Screening Checklist

The caller has identified themselves with a full name and verifiable contact information (telephone number and email).

The prospect has agreed to meet you at a public place prior to a showing. Any hesitation to meet in public should raise a red flag.

Their motivation for buying or selling is within reason. Beware of statements such as “need to buy urgently,” “must see this house today,” and “I can have the cash/funds immediately.” Wanting you to drop everything for them is suspicious behavior, and making them wait a day or two will help reveal their true intentions.

Owner Occupied Safety Checklist

Advise homeowners to hide valuables and prescription drugs.

Advise homeowners to hide any identifiable information such as mail or photos.

Ask your clients never to show their property alone.

Open House Recon Checklist

Check surrounding areas for sexual predators by looking up sex offender registries.

Use a lifeline. Have a buddy on call to track your progress throughout the event.

Perform a perimeter check of the property before entering.

Clean all surfaces. Remember, you want any criminal to leave a great set of prints.

