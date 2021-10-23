Adept Armor President Publishes Body Armor Book

Carrollton, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Adept Armor president, Jake Ganor, has just published an Amazon Kindle Edition book and Amazon paperback book rated number 1 new release in Military Technology for the body armor end-user, titled: Body Armor: and Light Ballistic Armor Materials and Systems.

The book helps the end-user, whether military, law enforcement, security, or private citizen, better understand the materials and science behind ballistic body armor systems. It gives a general overview of today’s offerings, as well as, providing a history of body armor in the modern era.

“My approach has been to simply provide information in as straightforward and readable manner as possible.” Jake Ganor wrote in the preface. He further notes that, “There are several technical books available on the subject of modern ballistic armor, but those books focus on much heavier vehicular armor systems, and the materials and methods involved are very different. This is the first book available on the material construction of body armor.”

The book is divided into four sections. The initial chapters review the main types of body armor offered today. Subsequent chapters dive deeper into body armor materials, properties, histories, uses, and what the future holds. The third section reviews the combat helmet and its history. The final section includes appendices providing the reader with supplemental statistical, technical, and terminological information, including a comprehensive glossary.

Jake Ganor’s experience in the body armor and ballistic protection market combines materials engineering and industrial design with a Parametricist philosophy to create new designs that are novel, unexpected and highly effective. Parametricism emerged from the iterative and algorithmic design paradigms enabled by computer-assisted design software. By testing all design possibilities through modeling software, the optimal solution is ultimately revealed.

For any person who must wear body armor while on the job, or is thinking about purchasing body armor for personal protection, or is interested in the technologies behind ballistic protection, this book will become a favorite reference. When purchasing ballistic protection, there is much to consider besides price, and Body Armor: and Light Ballistic Armor Materials and Systems will provide the reader with authentic and reliable information to make that critical purchase.

Body Armor: and Light Ballistic Armor Materials and Systems is available on Amazon, Kindle edition is $5.99 and the paperback is $14.49.

About Adept Armor:

Adept is a materials engineering and industrial design firm that focuses on the development of body armor and infantry equipment, and is pioneering the use of titanium alloys, enhanced-matrix UHMWPE materials, and titanium diboride modified ceramics in modern armor plates.

These exotic materials are not used in ways that blithely follow convention. For, in addition to Adept’s expertise in materials engineering, we place extreme importance on product design. In this, we hew to a Parametricist philosophy, which often results in designs which are as novel and unexpected as they are effective. www.adeptarmor.com