Based in Richmond, Va., SJPR will lead media relations for APEX and assist the company with strategic planning, strategic partnerships, and overall marketing efforts to help grow brand awareness and sales.

“We are excited to have Shannon as part of the APEX team,” said Jason Lonsberry, CEO of APEX Ammunition. “She is a lifelong hunter and an experienced communicator with deep ties in the outdoor industry. Having her on board will elevate brand awareness and be accretive to our overall marketing efforts as we increase production of our high-performance shotshells and continue to grow and expand our business.”

APEX has made its name producing meticulously hand-crafted shotgun ammunition. Each TSS shotshell is hand loaded to precise specifications by serious hunters, many of whom are U.S. Veterans, with the goal of delivering the ultimate hunting experience for their customers. APEX has quickly gained a reputation with wingshooters as the ‘go to’ brand for the hardest-hitting, most accurate TSS loads on the market today.

“The passion the APEX team has for wingshooting and their desire to deliver the best hunting experience possible is impressive and the driving force behind their innovation,” said Jackson. “I’m thrilled to be part of such a great team and excited to help communicate the advantages of APEX shotshells to even more hunters.”

APEX Ammunition manufactures a diverse range of superior-performance, non-toxic TSS loads for Turkey, Waterfowl, Upland, Deer, and Predator hunting. APEX also offers steel and blended waterfowl loads, the Small Batch series, and Small Batch Private Label custom shotshells. For more information, visit ApexAmmunition.com.

